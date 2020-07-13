Northwestern Polytechnic University Granted Accreditation by WASC

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Polytechnic University announced today that the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) has granted accreditation to NPU.

"Achieving WSCUC accreditation is a tremendous accomplishment for the university," said Peter Hsieh, NPU's President. "This achievement is the result of years of hard work by everyone at NPU. Students, staff, faculty, alumni, and our Board of Directors; everyone contributed to this effort and should be proud to be part of this great achievement."

Through its evaluation, WSCUC determined that NPU meets the Commission's Standards for Accreditation and Criteria for Review. WSCUC's conclusions are demonstrative of WSCUC's faith in NPU's academic quality, integrity, sustainability, and capacity for continuous improvement.

WSCUC is one of six regional associations that accredit public and private nonprofit universities. Regional accreditation with WSCUC subjects NPU, which has been continuously nationally accredited since 1998, to the highest and most rigorous standards of ongoing review.

Prominent universities with WASC accreditation include Stanford University, Pepperdine University, University of Southern California, CalTech, UCLA, UC Berkeley, and Santa Clara University.

On the heels of WSCUC accreditation and with its brand-new Fremont campus opening in early 2021, NPU continues to advance its academic mission and to find new ways to improve the educational experience of its students. For NPU and its students, Hsieh said, "the future has never been brighter."

