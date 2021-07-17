Northwood long-term care workers ratify tentative agreement

HALIFAX, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4606 members at the Northwood Halifax Campus long-term care facility have voted to accept a new three-year collective agreement that includes wage increases and the addition of a new Racial Justice Advocate.

"These members have worked under extremely difficult circumstances during the pandemic, enduring incredible stress and heartache as they continued to care for residents during a deadly outbreak," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Linda MacNeil. "I congratulate the bargaining committee on reaching a deal that moves these workers forward."

The new contract covers more than 520 workers, including Continuing Care Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, Retirement Living Assistants, dietary aides, utility workers, housekeeping, cooks, cook assistants, seamstress, maintenance, laundry workers, stores clerks, area support clerks and painters.

The collective agreement is backdated to November 1, 2020 and will expire on October 31, 2023. Workers will receive a 5.5% wage increase over the lifetime of the agreement with a 1.5% increase retroactive to November 1, 2020, additional increases of 1.5% in November 2021 and November 2022 and a 1.0% increase on October 31, 2023.

Continuing Care Assistants (CCA's) will also receive an additional 5% pay hike, receiving 2% upon ratification and 3% on June 1, 2022.

"The increase of 10.5% for CCA's will help address the historic under evaluation of these essential workers," said Angela Strong, Unifor Local 4606 Unit Chair. "While further improvements are needed, securing the increase in CCA compensation will help with retention and recruitment to keep and hopefully attract new people to this important and growing field."

The new Racial Justice Advocate will provide support to Black, Indigenous and Racialized members to make their voice heard in the workplace and participate respectfully and collaboratively in management's efforts to develop inclusionary practices.

More information on Unifor's groundbreaking Racial Justice Advocate program is available here.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor