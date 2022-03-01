Norton 360 and Avira Internet Security Earn AV-TEST Institute Awards

TEMPE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety1, today announced that its device protection solutions have won four AV-TEST Institute awards. Norton 360 has been awarded for Windows Home User Best Performance and Best Protection awards, as well as the Best MacOS Security award. In addition, Avira Internet Security has been honored with the Windows Consumer User Best Usability award. This is the seventh consecutive year AV-TEST has recognized NortonLifeLock products.

AV-TEST Institute is globally recognized for its independent, rigorous testing methods that evaluate the effectiveness of endpoint security solution defenses against advanced attacks throughout the year. The awards foster trust among consumers, corporate users and representatives of the media around the world, who are guided by AV-TEST Institute's regular product tests. Throughout 2021, 111,899 real-world threat samples, including zero-day and widespread malware commonly exploited from browsers and emails, were tested on Windows and Mac OS machines. NortonLifeLock solutions successfully blocked all samples with zero misses. Protection accuracy was measured through the usability test category to ensure the best user experience, while performance accuracy measured impact on tasks such as browsing the web, copying files, and launching applications to select solutions with the lowest impact.

"We are dedicated to bringing our customers best-in-class Cyber Safety protection so they can be empowered to live their digital lives safely," said Darren Shou, Head of Technology for NortonLifeLock. "It's an honor to be recognized by AV-Test for best performance, protection and usability. This wouldn't be possible without our NortonLifeLock team, who are dedicated to quality and innovation that helps keep consumers confident and safe."

"NortonLifeLock's device protection solutions consistently achieve outstanding results, demonstrated and measured in comprehensive tests throughout the period of the entire test year," says Andreas Marx, CEO of AV-TEST. "A good security product goes from good to great by also building trust with the user. Always delivering reliable and error-free responses to suspicious actions or attacks engenders such trust, earning Norton 360 and Avira Internet Security for Windows their place among the cream of the crop."

Norton and Avira solutions help consumers protect their personal devices and private information from today's ever-evolving cyber threats. Protection solutions are available for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and include multi-layered malware protection powered by AI and machine learning-based security technology. Norton's recently released Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report found that the company blocked 3.6 billion threats throughout 2021, including 221 million file-based malware, 53.9 million phishing attempts, and 1.4 million mobile-malware files.

For more information on AV-TEST's 2021 results, visit AV-TEST.org.

