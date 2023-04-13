Norton and Avast Win SE Labs Awards for Excellent Performance

Gen Brands Awarded Best Home Anti-Malware and Best Free Anti-Malware

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced two SE Labs award wins recognizing Norton 360 as the Best Home Anti-Malware Solution and Avast Free Antivirus as the Best Free Anti-Malware in their Annual Report 2023 Annual Report 2023. These awards recognize Gen's commitment to providing people with dependable protection.

"We're proud to be recognized by SE Labs for offering industry-leading security solutions from Norton and Avast," said Michal Pechoucek, Chief Technology Officer for Gen. "SE Labs' tests serve as an independent benchmark for people to better understand which products in the market are the strongest to help keep their digital lives safe. By driving innovation and bringing powerful AI and machine learning technology into our security products, we're able to make a real difference in our customers' lives and provide them with high-quality protection they can count on."

The SE Labs Annual Security Awards highlight security products that not only perform well in tests but also perform well in the real world with real customers. SE Labs assesses through realistic hacking techniques to verify that products do what developers claim. SE Labs also has a third-party certification ensuring their tests are fair, responsible, and transparent, so people can truly rely on them.

"The Norton and Avast security products have performed consistently well in our very challenging tests. Few security companies have tested with such success and done so for such a long period of time," said Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs.

To learn more about how Norton and Avast can help protect personal devices and private information from today's ever-evolving cyber threats, visit norton.com and avast.com.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

About SE Labs

SE Labs Ltd is a private, independently-owned and run testing company that assesses security products and services. The main laboratory is located in Wimbledon, South London. It has excellent local and international travel connections. The lab is open for prearranged client visits.

