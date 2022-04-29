29.04.2022 23:10:00

NortonLifeLock Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that its investigation of the Company, which was originally announced on May 10, 2018, has concluded, and the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock Logo (PRNewsfoto/NortonLifeLock Inc.)

About NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

CONTACTS


Investor Contact

Mary Lai


Media Contact

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.


NortonLifeLock Inc.

IR@NortonLifeLock.com


Press@NortonLifeLock.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nortonlifelock-announces-conclusion-of-sec-investigation-301536623.html

SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NortonLifeLockmehr Nachrichten