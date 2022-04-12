|
12.04.2022 22:10:00
NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on May 5, 2022
TEMPE, Ariz., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released Thursday, May 5, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Fiscal 2022 Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Call
May 5, 2022
2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Conference call dial-in and live webcast available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.
CONTACTS
Investor Contact
Mary Lai
Media Contact
Spring Harris
NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nortonlifelock-to-announce-fiscal-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-may-5-2022-301524184.html
SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NortonLifeLock
|24,44
|1,08%
