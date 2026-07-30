Norwegian Cruise Line Aktie

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WKN DE: A1KBL8 / ISIN: BMG667211046

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30.07.2026 12:37:18

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $222.553 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $29.992 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $221.990 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $2.640 billion from $2.517 billion last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $222.553 Mln. vs. $29.992 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.640 Bln vs. $2.517 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.50

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