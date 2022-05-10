Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q1 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$0.98 billion, or -$2.35 per share. This compares with -$1.37 billion, or -$4.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$760.48 million or -$1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16736.8% to $521.94 million from $3.10 million last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$0.98 Bln. vs. -$1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.35 vs. -$4.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.53 -Revenue (Q1): $521.94 Mln vs. $3.10 Mln last year.