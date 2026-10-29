Norwegian Cruise Line Names Meghan Montana CFO; Raises Outlook; Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), Thursday said it has appointed Chief Strategy Officer Meghan Montana as its new chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2027, succeeding Mark A. Kempa, who will step down after more than 25 years with the company. The company also raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook following strong third-quarter results.

For full-year 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line now expects adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.70, up from its previous forecast of $1.50. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at around $2.55 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of $2.5 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $414 million and an adjusted loss of $0.12 per share.

Montana joined NCLH in January 2026 and brings nearly two decades of experience in corporate finance, investment banking and strategic planning.

Third-quarter profit increased to $491.46 million, or $1.07 per share from $419.29 million, or $0.86 per share, last year. Excluding items, earnings were $513.76 million or $1.12 per share.

Revenue rose 0.3% to $2.947 billion from $2.938 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on the NYSE, NCLH shares rose more than 11% after closing at $16.06 on Wednesday.