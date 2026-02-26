LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
|
26.02.2026 03:41:03
Norwegian Cruise Line Sails Into the Next Phase of Travel Recovery With Premium Demand in Focus
Benchstone Capital Management LP fully liquidated its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH), reducing its position by 2,133,322 shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026. The quarter-end stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was reduced to zero, with the reported value shift including both the share sale and stock price changes.Benchstone sold out its NCLH stake, which previously made up 7.2% of AUM; post-tradeTop holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!