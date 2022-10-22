Not a Fan of Working? Joining the FIRE Movement May Be for You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The FIRE movement -- which stands for "Financial Independence, Retire Early" -- encourages people to intentionally take the financial steps necessary to achieve financial independence at an early age. While most FIRE enthusiasts aim to do it by their 40s, many do so in their 30s or early 50s. There's no one-age-fits-all goal in the FIRE movement; it's about knowing what's ideal for you.FIRE is also about knowing what financial independence looks like for you. For most practitioners, that's getting to the point where they can do whatever it is they want in life without having to depend on an employer for money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading