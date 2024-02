Not Afraid to Take On Some Risk? These Ultrahigh-Yield Dividend Stocks Could Turn $10,000 Into Nearly $1,275 of Annual Income

There is an old investing adage that the higher the risk, the higher the return potential. While that's not always true, in many cases, investors need to take on more risk to earn a higher return. It's their reward for investing money at risk of loss.While all investing involves some form of risk-taking, many investors (especially those seeking to generate income) prefer to limit their risk. However, there are some intriguing income opportunities for those willing to take on more risk. For example, those with $10,000 they want to invest in higher-risk, higher-upside opportunities can potentially turn that capital into a supercharged income stream by investing it in a trio of dividend stocks with big-time yields:Dividend StockContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel