Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
11.10.2026 21:54:00
Not Alphabet. Not Amazon. Microsoft Trades at Big Tech's Cheapest Valuation.
When big tech is mentioned, most of the time, the discussion is centered around four stocks: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). These four are the stalwarts that always seem to stick around, but that aren't so influenced by AI computing that they can be considered purely AI stocks, as a company like Nvidia may be.
These four stocks have gained reputations for being pricey, mainly due to their popularity and success. However, which is the cheapest? It's obviously not Apple, as it has a reputation (that it has earned) for being a very expensive stock. As of now, Microsoft is the cheapest stock of this cohort, and there's an interesting reason for that.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
09.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)