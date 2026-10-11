Not Anthropic. Not AMD. Here's My Top AI Stock for 2027.

2027 could be a huge year for artificial intelligence (AI) investing. Sometime in November, investors are likely to see an Anthropic IPO, bringing another rapidly growing $2 trillion company to the public markets. One of its competitors, OpenAI, could also be coming in the near future. However, I don't think either of those will be the best-performing 2027 AI stock.

Another stock investors are excited about is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). AMD has done a lot to put itself back in position for strong growth, and the market has rewarded the stock with about 200% in gains this year, good enough for a top-10 spot among the best-performing S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stocks. However, much of AMD's growth has already been priced into the stock, and 2027 could be a struggle.

Countless other names like Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) or Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) are floating around as potential top investments, but I don't think any of them stand a chance after performing so well in 2026. Instead, I'm looking at the old guard and industry standard: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). I think it has as good a chance as any to be the best-performing AI stock in 2027, and I've got a pretty compelling reason why.

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