Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

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20.10.2026 14:00:00

Not Anthropic. Not OpenAI. This Is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock I'd Buy Before the Next Mega-IPO.

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has produced two of the fastest-growing start-ups in history. OpenAI burst onto the scene in late 2022 when it launched ChatGPT, introducing consumers around the world to generative AI. Meanwhile, Anthropic has emerged as a formidable competitor with its Claude models.

Both companies' growth has been extraordinary. Following a $122 billion funding round in March, OpenAI reached a valuation of $852 billion, while Anthropic was valued at $965 billion after its Series H round in May. Naturally, AI investors are eager to know when they can buy shares.

Anthropic confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in June and could make its public debut as soon as next month. OpenAI has also explored going public, although its timing remains uncertain.

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