The Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) initial public offering (IPO) this week reinforced the view that, despite recent turbulence related to developments at Nvidia, investment in artificial intelligence (AI) remains in high-growth mode. That's not in doubt; still, the key question for retail investors is how to find the best-value way to invest in it. Companies like the AI lab and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), with its AI infrastructure, rocket launch, and connectivity businesses, appear attractive on this basis. Still, I think there's another company that's a better buy on a risk-adjusted basis: On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).

To buy into the investment theme, you need to believe that the use of AI applications will continue to grow, spurring growth for AI enterprises like Anthropic and, in turn, demand for SpaceX's data center infrastructure. While these assumptions about the outlook for end demand seem entirely feasible, the reality is that both companies are engaged in a fiercely competitive, highly capital-intensive arms race.

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