Not Betting on March Madness? 2 Sports Betting Stocks to Invest in Instead

March is an excellent time of the year for sports fans. Several big events are in motion, including the college basketball tournament known as March Madness.Wagering on the action has become a big hobby; according to research by The Motley Fool, the amount of money bet on sports surpassed $104 billion in 2023. That figure was just $4.6 billion in 2018, but online betting, made possible after a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, changed the game.Is betting not your thing? No problem. Consider profiting by investing in the sports betting companies themselves. It's a crowded space, marked by all the ads and commercials you may have seen. But when the dust settles, these two stocks look poised for victory.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel