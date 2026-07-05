Air Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55
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05.07.2026 08:00:19
Not cool: the air conditioning scams offering fake deals in the heatwave
By using websites copied from stores such as Aldi, fraudsters hope hot and bothered buyers will miss the red flagsWith the UK heatwave expected to increase temperatures over the next week, you decide to invest in an air conditioning unit. But they are expensive, and stocks are running out in the shops as everyone else has had the same idea.After a quick search, you see that there are other options online, and some from names that you recognise. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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