|
02.12.2022 11:32:00
Not Even Netflix Can Avoid This Growing Problem for the Streaming Business
It's no real surprise to learn streaming services like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and HBO Max are struggling to add subscribers. The COVID-19 pandemic created a swell of demand that was never going to be sustained, and a significant number of streaming options have surfaced just within the past few years. That's why worldwide streaming subscription growth is slowing to a crawl now.The problem of gaining and then retaining streaming customers, however, may be even bigger than it seems on the surface.That's the takeaway from new data reported by streaming market researcher Antenna. September's churn rate for the industry reached its second-highest level in years, topped only by September 2021's surge linked to the timing of the pandemic itself. Not even the venerable Netflix -- which has historically boasted the best subscriber attraction and retention rates in the business -- is spared.Continue reading
