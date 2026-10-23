Not Intel. Not CoreWeave. This Underappreciated Nvidia-Backed Company Is Growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revenue by 123%. Here's Why It's a Buy Today for $8.

When most investors think of Nokia (NYSE: NOK), they probably remember the brick phones that pioneered mobile devices decades ago. What you may not appreciate is that the Finnish company is quietly undergoing a renaissance, and artificial intelligence (AI) is at the center of its transformation.

Nokia has built telecommunications infrastructure spanning networks that connect mobile devices and transport data. Given the AI infrastructure boom, the company is smartly leveraging these assets to become a supplier of AI networking equipment.

One of the biggest believers in this strategy is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). While Nvidia has made a number of strategic investments in chip and foundry specialists like Intel or neocloud providers like CoreWeave, I think its most lucrative partnership might be with Nokia.

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