Not IonQ. Not D-Wave. This "Boring" Blue Chip Stock Is Quietly Leading in Quantum Computing

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the driving force behind stock market gains. Investors, always looking for the next big thing, have piled into companies involved in this field. But AI isn't the only area set to transform how things are done in the business world and at home. Quantum computing also has emerged as a potential game changer, and investors have turned their attention to companies innovating in this area.

Why is everyone so excited about quantum computing? This is because it offers the possibility of addressing problems that are impossible to solve using classical computers. Pure play innovators including IonQ and D-Wave Quantum have attracted investors' attention as they advance their programs -- and they've seen their stock prices soar on occasion as they progress.

Now, you would expect a small, specialized company to win in this quantum computing race. After all, they devote all of their resources and research efforts to this technology. But these players might not be the biggest winners. In fact, the following "boring" blue chip stock is quietly leading in quantum computing.

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