Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
09.10.2026 16:30:00
Not IonQ. Not D-Wave. This Magnificent Quantum Computing Stock Is the One to Own for the Long Haul.
Quantum computing could become one of the next great markets to disrupt artificial intelligence (AI). That possibility has sent investors on a quest to find the next Nvidia. Two stocks that have emerged as quantum computing discussions become increasingly popular are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS).
Both companies are making respectable technological progress, but investors need to separate exciting promises from a proven business model. Neither IonQ nor D-Wave is profitable, and both must spend heavily to advance product roadmaps whose biggest commercial opportunities are still years away.
Most investors probably don't realize that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) already owns one of the world's most advanced quantum research labs. Unlike the pure plays, Alphabet doesn't need quantum computing to pay off anytime soon to justify its valuation. That's precisely why I think Alphabet is the best quantum computing stock to own for the long run.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu IonQ
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|35,67
|1,54%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|7,44
|-0,13%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.