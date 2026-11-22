Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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22.11.2026 13:07:02
Not Lucid. Not Ford. The EV Stock Most Likely to Catch Every Refunded Cybertruck Buyer.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is no stranger to controversy, at least partly thanks to its polarizing CEO Elon Musk. However, the company's products themselves can be just as "engaging" as its CEO, highlighted by the Cybertruck. Some people loved its looks; others thought it was ugly. Either way, Cybertruck production is ending. Here's why Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) could see a huge boost at just the right time as potential Cybertruck customers look elsewhere for an all-electric truck.
Elon Musk has stated that Tesla is dropping the Cybertruck so it can focus on producing Cybercabs. This may be true to some degree, but there have long been suspicions that the Cybertruck wasn't selling well. That may have changed after the electric vehicle maker announced plans to shut the production line in around eight months, which led to a flood of new orders.
Image source: Rivian Automotive.
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