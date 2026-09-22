Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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22.09.2026 08:30:00

Not Micron. Not Alphabet. Here's My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Pick for the Next 3 Years.

There are some incredible artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to invest in right now. Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is booming from a memory chip shortage and looks primed to continue rising. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is experiencing success on several fronts in the AI arms race, and looks poised to deliver strong returns as well. However, neither of these stocks has anything on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Nvidia is at the heart of the AI build-out, and looks like a stock primed to continue rising over the next few years. I think that makes it a top stock to buy in today's market, and investors should consider loading up on shares now to benefit from its absurdly low valuation.

Image source: Nvidia.

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