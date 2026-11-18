The recent sell-off in the semiconductor sector has weighed heavily on shares of Micron Technology and Broadcom.

While Micron has lost 26% of its value over the past three months, Broadcom stock has dropped 15%. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index, for comparison, is down 23% over the same period. Both companies will be looking to win back investor confidence when they release their quarterly results in December.

Broadcom will release its fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 9, while Micron is expected to report results later next month. I won't be surprised to see both semiconductor stocks deliver stronger-than-expected results and provide healthy guidance, as they are benefiting from bottlenecks in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure space.

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