The recent sell-off in the semiconductor sector has led to a sharp decline in the shares of Micron Technology and Broadcom, prompting investors to eagerly await their quarterly results scheduled for release next month.

Broadcom will release its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results on Dec. 9. Micron will follow suit with its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results on Dec. 17. Shares of Broadcom have slid 16% over the past three months, while Micron stock has suffered a bigger decline of 31%. However, both companies have been growing at a terrific clip, driven by the strong demand for their artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Their stronger-than-expected results and guidance could lift them out of the rut they are in. However, I think that there is another AI semiconductor stock that could steal the limelight from Broadcom and Micron next month. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), whose shares have dropped nearly 43% over the past three months, will report its fiscal 2027 third-quarter results on Dec. 1.

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