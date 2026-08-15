AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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15.08.2026 15:23:00
Not Nvidia. Not AMD. This Chip Stock Will Be the Biggest Winner of the Historic AI Semiconductor Boom
The artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled semiconductor boom isn't showing any signs of slowing, as major hyperscalers and pure-play AI companies continue to invest aggressively in infrastructure to meet the tremendous demand for AI services and to fulfill their massive contractual backlogs.Market research firm Omdia estimates that the global semiconductor industry's revenue could jump by an impressive 94% in 2026. The firm notes that computing and data storage chips will generate just under $1 trillion in revenue this year. Importantly, semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) predicts that the market for high-performance and AI computing chips could reach $2 trillion by 2030.This is great news for semiconductor stocks such as AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which have been enjoying phenomenal growth amid booming demand for AI chips. However, I think that there is a better way to play the AI-driven semiconductor boom by investing in a company that plays an instrumental role in powering AMD and Nvidia's solid growth -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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