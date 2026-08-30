Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie

Ultimate Holdings Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097

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30.08.2026 19:15:00

Not Nvidia. Not AMD. This Semiconductor Giant Will Be the Ultimate Winner of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Race.

Predicting which company will be the ultimate winner in artificial intelligence (AI) isn't easy. One may say it will be the AI companies like OpenAI or Anthropic that will be the winners. Others may point to hardware companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) or Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). While I tend to lean toward the latter, there's no way to determine whether Nvidia's or AMD's hardware will end up being the most commonly deployed by AI hyperscalers.Instead, I think there's one pick that will be the ultimate winner, and it stands to benefit regardless of which company has the best AI model and what computing units are used to run the workloads: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 402,05 -0,74% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
NVIDIA Corp. 188,44 0,14% NVIDIA Corp.

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