Broadcom Aktie

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WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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07.05.2026 09:38:00

Not Nvidia. Not Broadcom. Intel Is Going to Be the Biggest Winner of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Inference Era.

A shift is happening in the artificial intelligence (AI) computing space. Hyperscalers and AI companies are transitioning from training large language models to putting those models to work on real-world data to unlock the productivity gains that this technology promises.A lot of money has been spent on data center infrastructure that's optimized to train models using large datasets. Inference, on the other hand, doesn't require as much parallel-processing power as the training phase, as it needs to act on specific inputs to respond to queries in real time. However, Deloitte estimates that rising inference workloads will create demand for more computing power.The consulting giant estimates that inference workloads will consume two-thirds of all AI computing power in 2026, up from 50% last year. This will create a need for more AI chips of the varieties that are best for inference. That's great news for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors. In fact, it won't be surprising to see Intel eclipsing the likes of Nvidia and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) in the AI inference era.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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