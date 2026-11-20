Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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20.11.2026 12:45:02
Not Nvidia. Not Broadcom. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of 2027
Nvidia and Broadcom are among the leading names in the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor ecosystem, dominating their respective niches and clocking terrific revenue and earnings growth in recent years.
However, both stocks have had a forgettable 2026. While Nvidia stock is down 20% this year, driven by recent developments at the company, Broadcom has clocked paltry gains of just 2%. Nvidia may remain under pressure as investors and Wall Street await whether the company's incredible growth can hold up in the post-Jensen Huang era.
Broadcom, meanwhile, could have a solid 2027 due to terrific growth in the company's AI semiconductor revenue. However, I think both Nvidia and Broadcom can be upstaged by another semiconductor stock in 2027 -- Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS). Let's see why that may be the case.
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