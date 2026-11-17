It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the current AI boom the most transformative tech shift since the internet. It has forced countless businesses to pivot, sparked a race for computing power, and sent megacap tech and AI stocks to unprecedented valuations.

Two of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom are Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), worth $3.9 trillion and $1.7 trillion, respectively, as of market close on Nov. 13. Although both companies have continued to grow, this year has been underwhelming for their stocks. Nvidia is down over 12%, and Broadcom is essentially flat.

Both companies are good long-term plays, but if I had to choose an AI chip stock to invest in before the new year, it wouldn't be either of them; it would be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) (or TSMC). It's not your typical AI stock, but it's as important to the ecosystem as any company.

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