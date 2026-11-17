Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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17.11.2026 18:00:02
Not Nvidia. Not Broadcom. This Is the AI Chip Stock I’d Buy Before the Year Ends.
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the current AI boom the most transformative tech shift since the internet. It has forced countless businesses to pivot, sparked a race for computing power, and sent megacap tech and AI stocks to unprecedented valuations.
Two of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom are Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), worth $3.9 trillion and $1.7 trillion, respectively, as of market close on Nov. 13. Although both companies have continued to grow, this year has been underwhelming for their stocks. Nvidia is down over 12%, and Broadcom is essentially flat.
Both companies are good long-term plays, but if I had to choose an AI chip stock to invest in before the new year, it wouldn't be either of them; it would be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) (or TSMC). It's not your typical AI stock, but it's as important to the ecosystem as any company.
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