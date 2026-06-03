NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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03.06.2026 17:23:00
Not Nvidia. Not Micron. This Underrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock Will Be the Biggest Winner of 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have been at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom in recent years, as they design and manufacture mission-critical chips that help run AI applications.Not surprisingly, shares of both companies have delivered stellar returns. Nvidia stock has shot up 492% over the past three years. Micron, on the other hand, has jumped by a stunning 1,420% over the same period. The good part is that both companies can continue to deliver healthy gains, primarily due to the massive investments in AI data centers.Nvidia has a huge revenue backlog of over $1 trillion for 2026 and 2027 for its Blackwell and Vera Rubin graphics processing units (GPUs). What's more, the semiconductor giant is making terrific progress in new areas such as server processors and physical AI, which should ensure its red-hot growth continues over the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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