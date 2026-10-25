Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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25.10.2026 18:30:00
Not Nvidia. Not Microsoft. This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is the Cheapest Right Now.
As the old adage goes, you get what you pay for. In other words, if you want quality, you can expect to pay a premium for it. The idea applies within the world of investing as well.
Still, knowing that stocks' prices and valuations constantly ebb and flow -- sometimes to extremes -- it's not wrong to think about the price you're paying to plug into a particular company's performance.
This premise presents a potential opportunity to investors interested in the market's biggest and highest-profile names. Although they're all so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks, one of these names is measurably cheaper than all the others right now. While not a reason in and of itself to step in, this valuation bolsters the existing bullish case.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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23.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|468,80
|0,93%
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