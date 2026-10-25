Not Nvidia. Not Microsoft. This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is the Cheapest Right Now.

As the old adage goes, you get what you pay for. In other words, if you want quality, you can expect to pay a premium for it. The idea applies within the world of investing as well.

Still, knowing that stocks' prices and valuations constantly ebb and flow -- sometimes to extremes -- it's not wrong to think about the price you're paying to plug into a particular company's performance.

This premise presents a potential opportunity to investors interested in the market's biggest and highest-profile names. Although they're all so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks, one of these names is measurably cheaper than all the others right now. While not a reason in and of itself to step in, this valuation bolsters the existing bullish case.

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