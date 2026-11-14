Promise Aktie

Promise ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 887932 / ISIN: JP3833750007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.11.2026 12:36:02

Not Only Did President Donald Trump Fail to Keep His Social Security Promise, but He May Have Accelerated the Program's Path to Insolvency

For most retirees, Social Security provides more than just a check. A quarter-century of annual Gallup surveys show that this Social Security income is relied on by 80% to 90% of retirees, in some capacity, to make ends meet.

But this storied program isn't on the best financial footing. According to the 2026 Social Security Board of Trustees Report, America's leading retirement program is staring down a $29.3 trillion funding shortfall through the year 2100. The Trustees Report has cautioned about an unfunded long-term obligation every year since 1985.

Furthermore, the latest Trustees Report estimates the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund (OASI) will exhaust its asset reserves -- the excess income collected since inception that's invested in special-issue, interest-bearing government bonds, as required by law -- by the fourth quarter of 2032. Although Social Security isn't going bankrupt, the existing payout schedule, including annual cost-of-living adjustments, appears unsustainable and may require sweeping benefit cuts in six years.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Promise Co. Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Promise Co. Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 0,12 0,00% Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:42 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
04:21 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen