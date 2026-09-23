Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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23.09.2026 15:47:00
Not Palantir. Not Micron. The $325 Billion Nvidia Partner That Jim Cramer Just Called a "Must Buy" Stock
Investors have spent the last two years defaulting to the same stocks as proxies for the artificial intelligence (AI) trend. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as a dominant force in enterprise software, while memory names like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have come to represent the ongoing infrastructure build-out.
The more precise setup may be a bit narrower. At a Goldman Sachs technology conference in San Francisco, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang asserted that cybersecurity is the next major use case for AI, and identified CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) as the chipmaker's primary cybersecurity partner. Shortly afterward, Jim Cramer called CrowdStrike a "must buy" stock after its CEO, George Kurtz, detailed how autonomous attacks are now moving at machine speed, underscoring the importance of protecting against AI-driven cyberattacks.
The question is not whether AI will be used across more software platforms. It's whether defensive systems can operate on the same cycle time as offensive threat automation, and how well CrowdStrike is truly positioned to capture a share of the market for that defense across the AI value chain.
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Analysen zu Palantir
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|195,96
|-0,85%
|Palantir
|164,98
|-2,02%