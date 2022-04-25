|
25.04.2022 10:00:45
Not so fast: why going slower can save you a packet on petrol
With fuel prices soaring, drivers can reduce their costs with a few useful tips – most important, aim for a lower average speedWhen Turlough Downes left the roof box on his car after a holiday, he knew it would push up the cost of fuel. However, after he did the maths, he was stunned to find out by just how much … a lengthy journey across Ireland had cost 50% more in fuel.“It really caught me off guard. It wasn’t what I expected. I expected it to make a small difference, but I was really shocked,” he says. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!