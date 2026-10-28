Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.10.2026 23:03:00
Not Space. Not Starlink. Here's My Top Reason to Buy SpaceX Stock.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, is primarily known for one thing: launching rockets to put payloads into space, and then landing those rockets back on Earth in a condition that allows them to be reused. While this is incredible and noteworthy technology, it may not be the best reason to invest in the stock.
Another popular product from SpaceX is the Starlink broadband service, which can provide satellite-based internet to users practically anywhere on Earth. While this is also an innovative product, I still think there's a better reason to invest in SpaceX: its super intelligence (SI) division.
SI is the division that holds SpaceX's AI data center platform, and after the growth it just reported, I think it's clear that it is the top reason to invest in SpaceX stock right now.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
28.10.26
|Rocket-Lab-Manager Frank Klein: »Wenn Elon Musk die Falcon in Rente schickt, gibt es eine Alternative.« (Spiegel Online)
|
27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
27.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Kampf gegen die Schuldenkrise: Musks KI-Wette und die Chance für Tesla-Aktien (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Aktie im Plus: Barclays sieht bei Tesla jetzt Kaufchancen und setzt neues Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
|
26.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|352,45
|-1,08%