Not Space. Not Starlink. Here's My Top Reason to Buy SpaceX Stock.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, is primarily known for one thing: launching rockets to put payloads into space, and then landing those rockets back on Earth in a condition that allows them to be reused. While this is incredible and noteworthy technology, it may not be the best reason to invest in the stock.

Another popular product from SpaceX is the Starlink broadband service, which can provide satellite-based internet to users practically anywhere on Earth. While this is also an innovative product, I still think there's a better reason to invest in SpaceX: its super intelligence (SI) division.

SI is the division that holds SpaceX's AI data center platform, and after the growth it just reported, I think it's clear that it is the top reason to invest in SpaceX stock right now.

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