Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), known as SpaceX, is a fine and worthy investment. Still, I think a company with a similar ticker, cooling technology and detection and measurement company SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC), may be a better way to invest in AI infrastructure. That's particularly the case given the possibility of increased scrutiny of AI data centers amid recent political developments. Here's why.

The key consideration boils down to risk. I think SpaceX has a known unknown, orbital data centers, which creates uncertainty around a key element of its growth plans. In comparison, I think a known unknown might lead to more favorable outcomes for SPX Technologies, not least given tightening water regulations and scrutiny of water use in terrestrial data centers.

SpaceX management has claimed orbital data centers could be deployed as early as 2028, so it's reasonable to conclude that they are baked into the stock's valuation. And now we get to the difficult part. We know that data centers have a depreciation rate, but what is the depreciation rate for an orbital data center?

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