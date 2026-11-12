Not Starlink. Not Starship. This Is the Real Reason SpaceX Stock Could Soar Before 2027 Arrives.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, has had an interesting year on the public markets. While its stock price spiked at its public market debut to more than $200 per share, it promptly crashed to nearly $100 per share. Now, it trades around $140 per share, which is slightly less than the price at which investors first bought shares on its IPO day.

However, I think now could be a smart time to buy. Why? It's all about a business that not many investors appreciated (including myself) during its IPO.

While its Starlink business got a lot of headlines for being profitable and growing quickly, and Starship Technologies is cool, what will really drive the stock is its AI business. If the market flips its stance on AI investing, the stock could soar, and investors must be prepared.

Continue reading