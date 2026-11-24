The best tenant I could ever imagine having is the one that paid on the first of every month without a reminder. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) has one that pays $1.25 billion a month.

That tenant is Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT), which signed cloud services agreements in May to use about 325,000 Nvidia GPUs across SpaceX's Colossus and Colossus II data centers, at $1.25 billion per month through May 2029. A few weeks later, Alphabet's Google signed up for roughly 110,000 GPUs at $920 million a month from October 2026 through June 2029.

That first tenant also just got a lot richer. Anthropic closed its IPO on Nov. 20, with about $91.6 billion of the proceeds going to the company. A tenant with that much cash is exactly the kind a landlord hopes for.

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