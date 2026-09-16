Not Starship. Not Starlink. This Is the Part of SpaceX's Business That Could Lift It Into the $3 Trillion Club.

When people picture Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), the first things that likely come to their minds are its reusable Falcon rockets. What investors may not fully grasp is that SpaceX is building a three-headed machine across launch, satellite internet, and artificial intelligence (AI) computing.

Currently, SpaceX boasts a market capitalization of just under $2 trillion. The question I am wondering is whether the AI pillar can stretch that value toward $3 trillion without the broader story falling apart.

The short answer to that question is yes, it's possible. But it's not guaranteed. SpaceX's path to a $3 trillion market cap would have to run through cash flow that thus far has come from just one side of the business, but that now has a second engine quietly warming up.

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