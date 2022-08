Not Sure How You Can Start Investing? Begin With These 3 Small Steps

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing is one of the best ways to grow your wealth over the long term, but it's often intimidating to beginners. With so many investments to choose from and all sorts of charts and metrics to keep track of, it can get pretty complicated. But it doesn't have to be. If you follow the three steps below, you'll be off to the races in no time.You need some of your own money to start investing, but not just any money will do. You don't want to invest your emergency fund because you never know when you'll need to tap it for help with an unplanned expense. If you invest this money, there's a chance you might have to sell at a loss to get cash when you need it. So it's better to keep your emergency fund in a high-yield savings account where it's always accessible.