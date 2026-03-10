Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
10.03.2026 13:10:00
Not Sure When to Claim Social Security? Statistics Say This Is the Perfect Time.
If you were to ask 100 financial experts the best time to claim Social Security, the vast majority would suggest to wait until 70. Ultimately, it's all about life expectancy.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you live to age 65, you probably have more in the tank. At age 65, the life expectancy for women is 85.8 years, and for men it's 83.4. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
