Note to Keir Starmer: delaying investment in childcare would be bad economics - and bad politics | Ignacia Pinto

Failure to support women affects productivity. Neglect of female voters could also cost Labour crucial votesAs politicians strategise before what are likely to be the final party conferences before the general election, parents are turning their hands to magic tricks not just to entertain their children, but to juggle the costs and availability of childcare.Labour should be paying attention, because it too often falls to mothers (and grandmothers) to pick up the slack where childcare support falls through, affecting women’s work prospects and in the process making a large dent in the potential productivity of UK plc. At the same time, it is women’s votes (women make up the majority of “floating” and total voters) that Labour needs to win for the victory sought by Keir Starmer and his team. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel