Notebook Projections Signal Bullish Opportunities for AMD, Intel, and TSMC Stockholders

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A new report by TrendForce forecasts an 11% sequential growth in global notebook shipments, which can be a bullish signal for semiconductor companies that have exposure to the consumer market like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of April 6, 2023. The video was published on April 8, 2023.Continue reading