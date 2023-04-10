|
10.04.2023 15:38:35
Notebook Projections Signal Bullish Opportunities for AMD, Intel, and TSMC Stockholders
A new report by TrendForce forecasts an 11% sequential growth in global notebook shipments, which can be a bullish signal for semiconductor companies that have exposure to the consumer market like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of April 6, 2023. The video was published on April 8, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!