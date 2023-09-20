|
20.09.2023 11:30:00
Noted Economist Jeremy Siegel Says the Stock Market Could Be Headed to New Heights. Here's Why.
After suffering the worst downturn since 2008, the stock market has come roaring back so far this year. Each of the major stock market indexes has gained at least 20% from their recent lows, leading some pundits to call the beginning of the next bull market, at least by that measure. The final indicator will be if the market can reach new all-time highs.The prospects of a recession are diminishing, and inflation is slowing, which seem to bolster that view, but some fear the market has simply run too far, too fast. However, one noted economist believes the fiscal landscape has changed, the Federal Reserve Bank's monetary policy is taking hold, and the market is headed to new heights.
