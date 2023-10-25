NOTHING BUT NET!

Spalding® Announces Partnership with Crayola For Limited-Edition Line of Colorful Basketball Products and Accessories

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spalding, the leading basketball equipment brand in the world, announced today a partnership with Crayola, the champion of children's creative self-expression. The partnership hopes to inspire the next generation to unleash their creativity and features exclusive products from colorful basketballs to portable hoops and accessories including crayon inspired air pumps, rainbow basketball nets, and more.

"With a focus on growing the game of basketball to a younger audience, we wanted to lean into a creative partnership to help reach kids who may be picking up a basketball for the first time," said Ben Simms, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Spalding. "At Spalding, we want kids to be outside, playing sports, tapping into their imagination, and Crayola was a natural partner that shares these similar values."

"Crayola celebrates creativity because we believe it is fundamental to developing skills like adaptability, problem-solving, and self-confidence, on and off the court," said April Heeren, Crayola general manager for domestic outbound licensing. "This partnership with Spalding will inspire kids to get their game on through colorful self-expression and innovative play."

Spalding will kick off the partnership with Crayola through "Doodles to Dribbles," a design your own basketball activation through Spalding.com. The campaign will kick off Nov. 15 and run through Dec. 15. The three winning basketball designs will be recreated in a one-of-a-kind sample and sent directly to winners.

The Spalding+Crayola collection will launch Nov. 15 with a limited-edition Colors of Kindness™ basketball and a green, 12" Crayola crayon-inspired pump exclusively on Spalding.com. In March 2024, Spalding will release the remaining pieces of the collection, which will be available on Spalding.com and select retailers ranging from $24.99 to $199.99.

About Spalding

SPALDING is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. Since its founding in 1876, the iconic American brand has remained one of the most recognized driving basketball culture today. SPALDING is a sporting goods leader with high school, collegiate, and professional partnerships. The SPALDING trademark is owned by Russell Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com .

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products that offer innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Over the past 120 years, the brand has created a broad portfolio of products, experiences and content that encourages kids to explore, discover, play, pretend, and dream. To learn more about Crayola, visit www.crayola.com .

