Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S 9 April 2024





Kolding, Denmark, 18 March 2024 – Green Hydrogen Systems A/S convenes its Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 9 April 2024 at 9:00 AM CEST.

Participation in the Annual General Meeting will take place through the AGM portal hosted by Euronext Securities (the "AGM Portal”) which can be accessed by a web browser on desktop devices, smartphones or tablets. The AGM Portal provides the possibility of asking questions, providing comments and voting (if required) during the live webcast of the Annual General Meeting.



Links for accessing AGM Portal and information on the procedure for electronically attending the Annual General Meeting will be provided by email to shareholders having notified the Company of his/her attendance at the Annual General Meeting.



Share capital and voting rights

On the date of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting, the Company’s total share capital was DKK 187,733,902 divided into shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

Each share of DKK 1 carries one vote corresponding to 187,733,902 votes.



For more info, please contact:



Jesper Buhl, Head of External Relations, +45 53515295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in Brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised, modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen based on renewable energy. Green hydrogen plays a crucial role in the ongoing fundamental shift in energy systems towards net-zero emission in 2050. Founded in 2007 and building on years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

