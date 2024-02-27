|
27.02.2024 12:04:01
Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting
Company Announcement
27 February 2024
Announcement No. 4
Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held Wednesday 20 March 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (CET) with doors opening from 2.30 p.m. (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup.
Attached are the annual report, invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.
More information can be found at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings.
The Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for 2023 can be found and printed at investors.nkt.com/corporate-governance/statutory-reports.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, tel. +45 2223 5870
Attachments
- NKT_Annual_Report_2023
- NKT_Remuneration_Report_2023
- nkt-2023-12-31-en
- Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting 2024
- Proxy and postal vote 2024
- Registration form 2024
- Appendix_Remuneration Policy 2024
- Agenda and proposals 2024
- Candidates for the Board of Directors 2024
- Invitation 2024_uk
