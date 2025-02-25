25.02.2025 12:35:14

Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting

25 February 2025
The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held Wednesday 19 March 2025 at 
3.00 p.m. (CET) with doors opening from 2.30 p.m. (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup.

Attached are the integrated annual report, invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.

More information can be found at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings.

The integrated annual report and the remuneration report for 2024 can be found at investors.nkt.com/corporate-governance/statutory-reports.

Contact

Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press        
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com

