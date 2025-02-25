|
25.02.2025 12:35:14
Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting
Company Announcement
25 February 2025
Announcement No. 13
Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held Wednesday 19 March 2025 at
3.00 p.m. (CET) with doors opening from 2.30 p.m. (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup.
Attached are the integrated annual report, invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.
More information can be found at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings.
The integrated annual report and the remuneration report for 2024 can be found at investors.nkt.com/corporate-governance/statutory-reports.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com
Attachments
- NKT Remuneration Report 2024
- nkt-2024-12-31-en
- NKT Annual Report 2024
- Registration form
- Additional information
- Agenda and proposals
- Candidates for the Board of Directors
- Invitation - UK
- Proxy and postal vote
- Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting 2025
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NKTmehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.25
|Ausblick: NKT öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.25
|Erste Schätzungen: NKT stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.12.24
|NKT awarded two high-voltage projects under existing framework agreement with TenneT (GlobeNewswire)
|
02.12.24
|NKT updates medium-term financial ambitions (GlobeNewswire)
|
13.11.24
|Ausblick: NKT legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NKT präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NKTmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NKT
|68,00
|0,22%